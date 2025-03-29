DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 156.1% in March

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSV A/S stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,194. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

