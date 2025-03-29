Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,490 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research increased their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

