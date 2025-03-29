Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,327. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
