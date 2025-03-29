Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,327. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,193,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

