Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $176,298,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

