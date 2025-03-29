E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.75

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
E-L Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
TSE:ELF traded down C$32.06 on Friday, hitting C$1,315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 664. E-L Financial has a 52 week low of C$1,055.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,567.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,424.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,378.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.
E-L Financial Company Profile
