Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 102.4% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.47. 45,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,980. Edible Garden has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

