Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 102.4% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Edible Garden Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.47. 45,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,980. Edible Garden has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Edible Garden
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edible Garden
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.