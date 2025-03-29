Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 236,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
