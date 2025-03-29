Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,543 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.96 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

