ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.60 ($5.00) and last traded at €4.68 ($5.09). 50,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.72 ($5.13).

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.25.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.