Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 104.16 ($1.35). Approximately 2,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £94.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.10.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

