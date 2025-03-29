Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Entera Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.