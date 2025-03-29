EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,906,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $86,699,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 217,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,916,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 93,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

