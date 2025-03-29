EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.5% increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 122.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.66 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

