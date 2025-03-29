EQB (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.02 and traded as low as C$96.82. EQB shares last traded at C$97.31, with a volume of 66,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.80.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Trading Down 0.3 %

EQB Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.