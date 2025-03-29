Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years. Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 47,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

