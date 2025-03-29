ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,745,000 after acquiring an additional 770,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.14 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

