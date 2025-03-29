Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

Read More

