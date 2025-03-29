Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The company has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

Featured Articles

