Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

