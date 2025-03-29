Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.