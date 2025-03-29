Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

EVOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

