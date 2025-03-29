Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.