Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.