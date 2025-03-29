Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
EXNRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.79. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Excellon Resources
