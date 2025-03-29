Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

EXNRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.79. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

