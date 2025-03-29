Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.
Experian Trading Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
