Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $51,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $938,647,000. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXR opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

