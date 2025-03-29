Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Facedrive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Facedrive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.