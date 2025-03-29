Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.85. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

