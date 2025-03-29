Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.84 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 328.08 ($4.25). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 327.85 ($4.24), with a volume of 840,043 shares.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.80. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.11.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Featured Stories
