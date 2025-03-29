Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $10,183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,746,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 710,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

KMI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

