Financial Survey: Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) vs. The Competition

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,070 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Telomir Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,170.58% -832.67% Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telomir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors 8359 22170 50293 1345 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 212.95%. Given Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telomir Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.53 million -6.81 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.93 billion $136.87 million -7.42

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telomir Pharmaceuticals. Telomir Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telomir Pharmaceuticals peers beat Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

