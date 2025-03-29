Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS FTGFF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

