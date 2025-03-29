First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

