First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FPXE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

