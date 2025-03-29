First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

FTQI stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

