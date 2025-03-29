Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
Shares of Focus Graphite stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
