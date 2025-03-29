Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.