Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $69,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

