Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,108. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,030 shares of company stock valued at $330,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

