Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Company Profile

Frasers Centrepoint Trust ("FCT") is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust ("REIT") and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with assets under management of approximately S$6.9 billion. FCT's property portfolio comprises ten retail malls and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities.

Featured Articles

