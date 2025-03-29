Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

FRO opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Frontline by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

