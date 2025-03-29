FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIM opened at $25.95 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

