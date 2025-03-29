G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,970,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

