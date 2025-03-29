Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of GANX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GANX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.