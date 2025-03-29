Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys 353,488 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 353,488 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $250,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 555,684 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

