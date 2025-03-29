GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $836,205.06 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $836,205.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,377.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $92.20 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WGS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

