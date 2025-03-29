GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $836,205.06 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $836,205.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,377.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10.
- On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $21,582.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.
GeneDx Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ WGS opened at $92.20 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on WGS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.