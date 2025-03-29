Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GIPR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.