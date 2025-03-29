GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 39,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 163,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company has a market cap of $575.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,734,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

