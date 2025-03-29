Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.69. 964,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,239. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,910 shares of company stock worth $767,739. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.