Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.69. 964,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,239. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.39. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,910 shares of company stock worth $767,739. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

