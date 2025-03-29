Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Purchases 209,546 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III bought 209,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. This represents a 36.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $545,750.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.
NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
